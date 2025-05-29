Cab Driver Arrested for Molestation After 10-Day Manhunt

A cab driver working for an aggregator service was apprehended by the Mumbai Police on Thursday, accused of molesting a 22-year-old student. The incident reportedly took place in Vakola, Santacruz, over a week ago.

The accused, identified as Anish Ashiq Ali Sheikh, is alleged to have inappropriately touched the young woman during a ride from Prabhat Colony to Golibar Naka. Overcome with shock, the victim disclosed her ordeal to her family only several days later, leading to the filing of a police case.

Police faced challenges locating Sheikh, who lacked a permanent address. However, through the use of technical insights, they successfully arrested him in Jogeshwari East. Charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sheikh remains under investigation as the case unfolds.

