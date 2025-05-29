Left Menu

Fuel Theft Scandal: Arrests Made in IAF Jet Fuel Theft

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing Aviation Turbine Fuel from a tanker destined for the Indian Air Force. The accused were caught in Bareilly district while siphoning off jet fuel. Authorities had been alerted by a video circulating earlier. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, authorities have arrested two men for the alleged theft of Aviation Turbine Fuel from a tanker en route to the Indian Air Force. The incident unfolded in Bareilly district on Wednesday, exposing a concerning security breach.

Identified as tanker driver Shadab and cleaner Tagde, the accused were apprehended near Kanha Gaushala on Aonla Railway Station Road, siphoning jet fuel from the vehicle. The operation took place after a tip-off prompted a rapid response from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nahneram, leading to the deployment of a team to the scene.

The accused have been jailed pending further investigation. Officials have noted a troubling pattern of such thefts, with actionable steps taken this time due to video evidence that emerged earlier in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

