Erdogan's Diplomatic Ballet: Striving for Peace Amidst Conflict

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed optimism following Russia's proposal to conduct another round of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2. This development has raised Turkey's aspirations for achieving peace in the region.

Turkey, a NATO member, has skillfully maintained positive relations with both Russia and Ukraine since the onset of the conflict. It previously hosted peace talks in March 2022 and again in May of the same year, which marked the first direct interaction between Moscow and Kyiv in three years. Recently, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions in Moscow and plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

Despite differences in demands between Moscow and Kyiv, talks in Istanbul led to an agreement on prisoner exchanges, fueling hopes for a truce. Fidan emphasized the need for convergence in ceasefire terms and the involvement of international actors to achieve a resolution amid complexities of international law.