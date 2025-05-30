Impersonation Scandal: White House Chief of Staff's Contacts Hacked

In a concerning development, federal authorities have launched an investigation into the impersonation of Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff. The Wall Street Journal reported this alarming incident, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the report, Wiles informed associates that several contacts on her personal cellphone had been compromised, allowing an impersonator to gain access to private phone numbers. This has raised security concerns at the highest levels of government.

It's important to note that this breach only affected Wiles' personal phone, leaving her government communications intact and secure from the imposter's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)