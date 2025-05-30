Left Menu

Impersonation Scandal: White House Chief of Staff's Contacts Hacked

Federal authorities are investigating an incident involving the impersonation of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. The impersonator accessed private phone numbers from Wiles' personal contacts by hacking her cellphone. This breach involved her personal phone, leaving her government phone unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 06:17 IST
Impersonation Scandal: White House Chief of Staff's Contacts Hacked
Impersonation

In a concerning development, federal authorities have launched an investigation into the impersonation of Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff. The Wall Street Journal reported this alarming incident, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the report, Wiles informed associates that several contacts on her personal cellphone had been compromised, allowing an impersonator to gain access to private phone numbers. This has raised security concerns at the highest levels of government.

It's important to note that this breach only affected Wiles' personal phone, leaving her government communications intact and secure from the imposter's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025