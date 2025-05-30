Controversial Arrest of Returning Sri Lankan Refugee Highlights Tensions
A 75-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee, returning from India, was arrested by immigration authorities, sparking criticism from Tamil parties. Certified by the UNHCR, his detention raises concerns for the thousands registered to return. The incident unfolds amid Sri Lanka's complex post-conflict repatriation landscape.
A 75-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee was arrested upon his return to Jaffna from a camp in India, provoking outcry from the island nation's main Tamil party.
Having obtained clearance from relevant agencies and the UNHCR's certification, his arrest by immigration officials at Palaly airport has raised questions. He has been produced in Mallakam magistrates court and is remanded till June 5.
The move has sparked fears among the 10,000 others registered to return, with over 58,000 Sri Lankan refugees residing in Indian camps since escaping the Sri Lankan conflict. The UNHCR has facilitated their voluntary repatriation since 2015.
(With inputs from agencies.)
