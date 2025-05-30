Andhra Pradesh Police Foil Bomb Plot

The Andhra Pradesh police announced on Friday that they thwarted a bomb plot by arresting two terror suspects. Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer were apprehended before they could assemble and detonate an explosive device.

A collaborative effort between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police on May 17 led to the arrest of Rehman, aged 29, and Sameer, aged 28. An official revealed that the duo had no experience with bomb-making but were actively attempting to learn.

Following a tip-off, Rehman was detained, and subsequent investigations led to the capture of Sameer. Authorities confiscated bomb-making materials, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminum powder, during the search.

(With inputs from agencies.)