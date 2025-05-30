Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Police Foil Bomb Plot

The Andhra Pradesh police intercepted and arrested two terror suspects, Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, before they could execute a bomb plot. The suspects were found in possession of bomb-making chemicals and were traced through their social media activity. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vizianagaram | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh Police Foil Bomb Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh police announced on Friday that they thwarted a bomb plot by arresting two terror suspects. Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer were apprehended before they could assemble and detonate an explosive device.

A collaborative effort between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police on May 17 led to the arrest of Rehman, aged 29, and Sameer, aged 28. An official revealed that the duo had no experience with bomb-making but were actively attempting to learn.

Following a tip-off, Rehman was detained, and subsequent investigations led to the capture of Sameer. Authorities confiscated bomb-making materials, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminum powder, during the search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025