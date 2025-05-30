Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Firm Stance Against Anti-Constitutional Forces

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to take preventive measures against anti-constitutional forces and child marriages, warning that lapses will result in accountability. Addressing a review meeting, he highlighted the link between law, order, and development, emphasizing the urgent need for effective enforcement of laws to curb rising unlawful activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:43 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a stern warning to officials, directing them to proactively address anti-constitutional and anti-people activities in the state. Speaking during a review meeting with district administration leaders, Siddaramaiah emphasized the critical relationship between law and order and the state's developmental progress.

In the backdrop of recent murders and rising tensions, particularly in the Dakshina Kannada district, the Chief Minister underscored the imperative for swift action against those disrupting peace, regardless of their influence. He stressed that accountability lies with Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials to maintain stability and safety.

Siddaramaiah voiced particular concern over the alarming number of child marriages and POCSO cases reported this year. He insisted on rigorous enforcement of existing laws and regulations to protect children and warned that failure to act would not be tolerated, suggesting firm consequences for officials failing in their duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

