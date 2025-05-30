Silence and Fear Grip Nahal Village Amid Police Crackdown
In Nahal village, Ghaziabad, fear and anxiety have risen following a police crackdown after the murder of constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal. The majority of shops and mosques are closed, as villagers claim innocent residents are being targeted during the police's intensified search for suspects involved in the case.
- Country:
- India
A palpable silence descended on Nahal village in Ghaziabad on Friday as fear and unease permeated the community following a recent police crackdown. The usually bustling market remained largely shuttered, and the village's mosques were deserted, a stark contrast to their usual Friday crowds.
The heightened police presence follows the murder of constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal, who was shot dead during a raid on Sunday night. Police assert they are only targeting known suspects, but villagers report widespread anxiety over potential indiscriminate arrests.
With most residents seeking refuge in nearby villages, and religious and commercial activities disrupted, village leaders accuse law enforcement of using the investigation to intimidate the community, raising tensions in the area.
