Left Menu

Silence and Fear Grip Nahal Village Amid Police Crackdown

In Nahal village, Ghaziabad, fear and anxiety have risen following a police crackdown after the murder of constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal. The majority of shops and mosques are closed, as villagers claim innocent residents are being targeted during the police's intensified search for suspects involved in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:24 IST
Silence and Fear Grip Nahal Village Amid Police Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A palpable silence descended on Nahal village in Ghaziabad on Friday as fear and unease permeated the community following a recent police crackdown. The usually bustling market remained largely shuttered, and the village's mosques were deserted, a stark contrast to their usual Friday crowds.

The heightened police presence follows the murder of constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal, who was shot dead during a raid on Sunday night. Police assert they are only targeting known suspects, but villagers report widespread anxiety over potential indiscriminate arrests.

With most residents seeking refuge in nearby villages, and religious and commercial activities disrupted, village leaders accuse law enforcement of using the investigation to intimidate the community, raising tensions in the area.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025