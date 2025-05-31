Tragic Explosion in Sunder Nagri: CNG Cylinder Mishap

A devastating CNG cylinder explosion in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri has left four people, including three children, seriously injured, officials reported on Saturday. The blast occurred around 4:30 PM at a storage-and-repair site, during a repair activity gone awry.

The victims include siblings Sakib (7), Abbas (9), and Raja (3), who sustained burns ranging from 85 to 90 percent. The fourth injured, Arshad (22), was working at the godown and suffered 70 percent burns. Immediate medical response included their transport to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where they remain in serious but stable condition.

After the explosion, which shattered the godown's iron gate and affected nearby structures, law enforcement initiated investigations into the premises. Owned without proper authorization for storing and repairing condemned CNG cylinders, the site is under scrutiny for regulatory safety breaches. Legal proceedings against the responsible parties have commenced.

