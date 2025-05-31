Left Menu

Congress Critiques AAP's Drug-Free Deadline in Punjab

Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring questions CM Bhagwant Mann on the AAP's drug-free state deadline. He alleges that the promise was made for media attention, not action. Police claim progress, yet Warring demands public disclosures on whether the promise has been fulfilled or neglected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold critique, Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's commitment to making Punjab drug-free, challenging whether the deadline set by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been met or if it was merely a media ploy.

Warring asserted that the three-month timeline to eradicate narcotics in Punjab, as announced under the 'Yudh Nashyan Virudh' initiative, was an 'unrealistic' goal serving only for 'media optics.' Despite Chief Minister Mann's directive, there is skepticism about whether any substantial progress has been made.

Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav declared that significant strides have been achieved in the anti-drug endeavor. However, Warring pressed Mann to clarify if the mission has genuinely succeeded or if it has quietly ended. He alleged that resources were misallocated towards publicity rather than establishing new de-addiction facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

