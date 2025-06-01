Ukraine's Diplomatic Move: Zelenskiy Announces Istanbul Meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's participation in a proposed meeting by Russia in Istanbul, aiming for a ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and the return of abducted children. The Ukrainian defense minister will lead the delegation, with hopes to secure lasting peace and prepare a high-level summit.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has confirmed Ukraine's participation in an upcoming meeting in Istanbul on Monday, initiated by Russia. The announcement was made via Telegram after consultations with Ukrainian officials.
The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Zelenskiy outlined the nation's key positions for the talks, which include a comprehensive ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and the return of abducted children.
Emphasizing the importance of securing lasting peace and security, Zelenskiy expressed the necessity of preparing for a summit at the highest level to address these critical issues.
