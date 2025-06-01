Left Menu

Ukraine's Diplomatic Move: Zelenskiy Announces Istanbul Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's participation in a proposed meeting by Russia in Istanbul, aiming for a ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and the return of abducted children. The Ukrainian defense minister will lead the delegation, with hopes to secure lasting peace and prepare a high-level summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:59 IST
Ukraine's Diplomatic Move: Zelenskiy Announces Istanbul Meeting
meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has confirmed Ukraine's participation in an upcoming meeting in Istanbul on Monday, initiated by Russia. The announcement was made via Telegram after consultations with Ukrainian officials.

The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Zelenskiy outlined the nation's key positions for the talks, which include a comprehensive ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and the return of abducted children.

Emphasizing the importance of securing lasting peace and security, Zelenskiy expressed the necessity of preparing for a summit at the highest level to address these critical issues.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025