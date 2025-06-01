Telangana's Cybersecurity Triumph: A Model for Reducing Crimes

Telangana reported a notable decrease in cybercrime incidents and financial losses in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to a senior police official.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) attributes this success to strategic operations, data analytics, and public awareness campaigns, said TGCSB Director Shikha Goel.

While nationwide cybercrime rose, Telangana's improved methods led to more arrests and recoveries, showcasing an effective model for combating cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)