Telangana's Cybersecurity Triumph: A Model for Reducing Crimes

Telangana saw a significant drop in cybercrime complaints and financial losses in early 2025, attributed to TGCSB's strategic operations and public awareness efforts. While national rates increased, Telangana's proactive measures resulted in more arrests and a higher recovery percentage, setting an example for effective cybercrime management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Telangana reported a notable decrease in cybercrime incidents and financial losses in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to a senior police official.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) attributes this success to strategic operations, data analytics, and public awareness campaigns, said TGCSB Director Shikha Goel.

While nationwide cybercrime rose, Telangana's improved methods led to more arrests and recoveries, showcasing an effective model for combating cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

