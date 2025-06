Ukrainian secret services launched a bold operation, codenamed 'Spider's Web', successfully attacking Russian strategic bombers with drones hidden in wooden shed roofs. Images shared online corroborate the Ukrainian Security Service's (SBU) claim of conducting the operation, which inflicted significant damage.

The covert plan involved transporting the sheds to the periphery of Russian air bases. According to an unnamed Ukrainian security official, the drone-laden roofs were remotely activated, facilitating an attack on four bases and impacting 41 Russian warcraft.

Ukraine's domestic agency SBU reported $7 billion in estimated damage. Videos on Russian social media depict bombers ablaze in the Irkutsk region. This operation, orchestrated by President Zelenskiy and SBU head Vasyl Maliuk, stands as a major blow to Moscow's military assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)