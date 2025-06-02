Russia Evaluates Ukraine's Peace Proposal

In a significant step towards resolving ongoing tensions, Russia has officially received Ukraine's draft memorandum for a peace agreement. Russian news outlets reported the development late on Sunday, quoting Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Medinsky, who leads Moscow's delegation, confirmed the memorandum's receipt from Ukraine as both parties prepare for crucial peace talks scheduled for Monday. This move is seen as a pivotal moment in diplomatic negotiations.

The draft memorandum marks a bid for a peaceful settlement, reflecting earnest efforts to stabilize relations between the two countries amid current geopolitical strife.