In a strong rebuttal, North Korea has labeled a recent report by a multilateral sanctions monitoring group on its ties with Russia as politically motivated, according to state media on Monday. The North Korean government asserts its military collaboration with Moscow is a legitimate sovereign right.

The Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, comprising 11 UN members, has implicated North Korea in providing Russia with munitions, aiding missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructures. However, North Korea's Foreign Ministry denounced the team as a Western political tool lacking authority over sovereign nations' rights.

The report comes after North Korea and Russia confirmed a strategic military partnership. North Korea warns against what it describes as the West's reckless intrusion on its sovereignty, citing legal obligations under its treaty with Russia, which mandates mutual military assistance.