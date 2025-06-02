Left Menu

Terror in Boulder: Flamethrower Attack Sparks Fear Amid Global Tensions

A man wielding a makeshift flamethrower injured six people while yelling 'Free Palestine' at a demonstration in Boulder. The attack, viewed as a terrorist act, occurred amid ongoing Israeli-Hamas tensions and rising antisemitic violence. The suspect faces charges, and the FBI has launched a terrorism investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boulder | Updated: 02-06-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 08:20 IST
Terror in Boulder: Flamethrower Attack Sparks Fear Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking turn of events, a man with a makeshift flamethrower yelled 'Free Palestine' before throwing an incendiary device into a demonstration in Boulder, injuring six people. Law enforcement identified Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, as the suspect facing charges related to what the FBI is treating as a terrorist act.

The violent incident unfolded on Pearl Street pedestrian mall amid growing global tensions due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This incident highlights the surge of antisemitic violence in the United States, coming just a week after a fatal shooting involving Israeli embassy staffers.

The FBI and Justice Department condemned the attack as ideologically motivated violence, pledging to investigate thoroughly. As Boulder recovers from the trauma, the incident serves as a troubling reminder of persistent threats to public safety amidst international conflict.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025