Terror in Boulder: Flamethrower Attack Sparks Fear Amid Global Tensions

In a shocking turn of events, a man with a makeshift flamethrower yelled 'Free Palestine' before throwing an incendiary device into a demonstration in Boulder, injuring six people. Law enforcement identified Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, as the suspect facing charges related to what the FBI is treating as a terrorist act.

The violent incident unfolded on Pearl Street pedestrian mall amid growing global tensions due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This incident highlights the surge of antisemitic violence in the United States, coming just a week after a fatal shooting involving Israeli embassy staffers.

The FBI and Justice Department condemned the attack as ideologically motivated violence, pledging to investigate thoroughly. As Boulder recovers from the trauma, the incident serves as a troubling reminder of persistent threats to public safety amidst international conflict.