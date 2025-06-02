Flamethrower Attack Sparks Fear and Chaos in Boulder

A man reportedly wielding a makeshift flamethrower caused panic in Boulder, Colorado, when he attacked a gathering aimed at raising awareness for Israeli hostages in Gaza. The incident resulted in eight injuries, with some victims suffering from burns. Local law enforcement is treating the attack as a potential act of terrorism.

The alleged perpetrator, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was detained and is facing serious charges. This attack coincided with the Jewish holiday of Shavuot and follows another similar incident in Washington, raising concerns about increasing antisemitic violence amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Eyewitness accounts describe a chaotic scene as the suspect threw incendiary devices, causing injuries and panic. The authorities have indicated that Soliman acted alone, but have not yet outlined the specific charges he will face. The FBI firmly labeled the incident an act of terrorism, as investigations continue to determine the full scope of this violent act.

