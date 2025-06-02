Left Menu

Flamethrower Attack Sparks Fear and Chaos in Boulder

A flamethrower-wielding man attacked a group in Boulder, leading to injuries and heightened tensions amid ongoing global conflicts. The suspect was apprehended as authorities investigate the violence as a terrorist act, part of a disturbing trend of rising antisemitic incidents in the US.

Updated: 02-06-2025 12:06 IST
A man reportedly wielding a makeshift flamethrower caused panic in Boulder, Colorado, when he attacked a gathering aimed at raising awareness for Israeli hostages in Gaza. The incident resulted in eight injuries, with some victims suffering from burns. Local law enforcement is treating the attack as a potential act of terrorism.

The alleged perpetrator, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was detained and is facing serious charges. This attack coincided with the Jewish holiday of Shavuot and follows another similar incident in Washington, raising concerns about increasing antisemitic violence amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Eyewitness accounts describe a chaotic scene as the suspect threw incendiary devices, causing injuries and panic. The authorities have indicated that Soliman acted alone, but have not yet outlined the specific charges he will face. The FBI firmly labeled the incident an act of terrorism, as investigations continue to determine the full scope of this violent act.

