Supreme Court Defers Okhla Demolition Hearing to July

The Supreme Court will hear a plea in July concerning the proposed demolition of unauthorized structures in Okhla village, New Delhi. A previous court order directed the DDA to demolish these structures. The bench discussed compliance and urged appropriate proceedings for aggrieved residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for July to address a plea challenging the proposed demolition of unauthorized structures in Okhla village, New Delhi. This comes in light of a prior court directive from May 7 mandating the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to demolish the structures.

During a session with Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing the petitioner, requested the postponement, citing the recent issuance of demolition notices to residents. The bench acknowledged the previous orders and inquired whether any immediate actions were required.

The Supreme Court's May 7 order specified that demolitions should proceed legally, allowing occupants affected by the notices to seek legal recourse. Additionally, it highlighted that a 15-day notice must precede any demolition activities. The case, initially raised due to alleged non-compliance with 2018 guidelines against illegal encroachments, has drawn significant attention in the Jamia Nagar area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

