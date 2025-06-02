Left Menu

Rajasthan Mourns the Loss of IAS Officer Alok

Senior IAS officer Alok, serving as Additional Chief Secretary of Rajasthan's Energy Department, passed away at 59. His untimely death in Delhi has prompted condolences from Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, highlighting his impactful role in public service.

Updated: 02-06-2025 14:07 IST
Alok
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant loss to the state's administrative apparatus, Senior IAS officer Alok, the Additional Chief Secretary of Rajasthan's Energy Department, has passed away at the age of 59. Known for his dedicated public service, Alok's death in Delhi has left the state's leadership and colleagues in mourning.

Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have publicly expressed their grief over Alok's passing, underscoring the deep impact he had within the state's governance. 'The news of his death is extremely sad,' Chief Minister Sharma conveyed in a heartfelt post on the platform X.

Adding to the chorus of condolences, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other prominent leaders have also expressed their sorrow over the sudden demise of the esteemed officer. Alok's contributions to the Energy Department will be remembered as a hallmark of his career.

