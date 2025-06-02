Enhancing RTI Portal Security: OTP Verification to Boost Privacy

The government will soon bolster the security measures for Right to Information (RTI) applications filed through its online portal. From June 16, an email verification process using a one-time password (OTP) will be mandatory for all applicants.

This initiative aims to enhance the privacy and data security of citizens, as well as to reinforce the cybersecurity framework of the platform. An official statement confirmed these developments on Monday.

The RTI portal, accessible at www.rtionline.gov.in, allows citizens to file applications and appeals, and check their status. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) oversees these operations and underscores the importance of these updates.

