Man held in Navi Mumbai raping woman after spiking her drink
A man was arrested in Rabale in Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a woman in a lodge after spiking her drink, a police official said on Monday.
Fardin Samir Khan (24), a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, had allegedly taken the woman to a lodge in Mhape MIDC area on May 25 after blackmailing her with some objectionable photographs, he added.
''The crime took place between 10:30am and 4pm that day as per our probe. Khan was held on Sunday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and other offences,'' the official said.
