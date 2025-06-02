Left Menu

Man held in Navi Mumbai raping woman after spiking her drink

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:16 IST
A man was arrested in Rabale in Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a woman in a lodge after spiking her drink, a police official said on Monday.

Fardin Samir Khan (24), a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, had allegedly taken the woman to a lodge in Mhape MIDC area on May 25 after blackmailing her with some objectionable photographs, he added.

''The crime took place between 10:30am and 4pm that day as per our probe. Khan was held on Sunday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and other offences,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

