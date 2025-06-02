Death of rape victim at Patna hospital: NHRC notice to Bihar govt, DGP

The NHRC has issued notices to the Bihar government and the state's police chief over reports that a rape victim who died at the PMCH in Patna was allegedly left to wait in an ambulance for several hours before being given a bed at the hospital.

The nine-year-old girl was ''victimised'' in Muzaffarpur district on May 26 and was brought to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in a critical condition on May 30, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement on Monday.

The NHRC said that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights. Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Bihar, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, it said.

The NHRC has taken ''suo motu cognisance of a media report that on June 1, a nine-year-old girl victim of rape and brutal physical assault died at the PMCH, Bihar amid allegations that she was left waiting in an ambulance for several hours before getting a bed to start her treatment'', it said. The statement also said that according to the media report carried on June 1, the perpetrator had earlier committed the same offence with another 12-year-old girl and attempted to kill her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)