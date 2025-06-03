Earthquake Chaos Sparks Mass Jailbreak in Karachi

More than 200 prisoners managed to flee a high-security facility in Karachi after a string of low-intensity earthquakes caused havoc, according to Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul Hasan Lanjhar.

The jailbreak occurred at Malir Jail, where inmates dislodged their cell doors amid panic and subsequent violence, which left several injured and one dead.

Ahead of the minister's statement, authorities confirmed hundreds were brought outside during the tremors, over 600 initially moved for safety. A police operation is ongoing to capture remaining escapees, leading to senior staff dismissals.

