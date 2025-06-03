Left Menu

Earthquake Chaos Sparks Mass Jailbreak in Karachi

Following a series of minor earthquakes in Karachi, over 200 prisoners escaped a high-security jail amid ensuing chaos, according to Minister Zia-ul Hasan Lanjhar. While 78 were quickly recaptured, clashes led to injuries and one death, prompting a crackdown and dismissal of top prison officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:41 IST
Earthquake Chaos Sparks Mass Jailbreak in Karachi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

More than 200 prisoners managed to flee a high-security facility in Karachi after a string of low-intensity earthquakes caused havoc, according to Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul Hasan Lanjhar.

The jailbreak occurred at Malir Jail, where inmates dislodged their cell doors amid panic and subsequent violence, which left several injured and one dead.

Ahead of the minister's statement, authorities confirmed hundreds were brought outside during the tremors, over 600 initially moved for safety. A police operation is ongoing to capture remaining escapees, leading to senior staff dismissals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025