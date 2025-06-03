Earthquake Chaos Sparks Mass Jailbreak in Karachi
Following a series of minor earthquakes in Karachi, over 200 prisoners escaped a high-security jail amid ensuing chaos, according to Minister Zia-ul Hasan Lanjhar. While 78 were quickly recaptured, clashes led to injuries and one death, prompting a crackdown and dismissal of top prison officials.
More than 200 prisoners managed to flee a high-security facility in Karachi after a string of low-intensity earthquakes caused havoc, according to Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul Hasan Lanjhar.
The jailbreak occurred at Malir Jail, where inmates dislodged their cell doors amid panic and subsequent violence, which left several injured and one dead.
Ahead of the minister's statement, authorities confirmed hundreds were brought outside during the tremors, over 600 initially moved for safety. A police operation is ongoing to capture remaining escapees, leading to senior staff dismissals.
