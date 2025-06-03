Political Clash Erupts Over Dowry-Linked Suicide Case in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare and Maharashtra Women's Commission chair Rupali Chakankar clash over a dowry-linked suicide case. Accusations fly regarding Chakankar's alleged inadequacies and political motives, while Chakankar defends her appointment under the former government. A special council meeting addresses related procedural issues.
In Maharashtra, political tensions escalated as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar publicly exchanged accusations. The controversy centers around a dowry-linked suicide case involving a politician's family in Pune, drawing attention to the commission's effectiveness under Chakankar's leadership.
Andhare vehemently criticized Chakankar, questioning her qualifications and ability to lead the commission. The situation stems from allegations that the commission failed to address women's complaints, particularly in the case of Vaishali Hagawane, the daughter-in-law of an expelled NCP leader, who committed suicide amid dowry harassment.
Chakankar, associated with the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, defended her position, stating her appointment was made under the prior MVA government. The clash prompted a special meeting at Vidhan Bhavan to discuss the commission's challenges and expectations, attended by various stakeholders and activists.
