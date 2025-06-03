India-UK Strategic Talks: A New Era of Bilateral Cooperation

India and the United Kingdom engaged in extensive discussions on Tuesday aimed at bolstering cooperation in critical areas such as defence, security, and green energy. Led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Sir Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the talks were held as part of the 17th India-UK foreign office consultations.

The meeting offered both sides an opportunity to review and discuss a wide range of bilateral relations. India expressed gratitude for the UK's solidarity in combating terrorism, while both countries acknowledged the positive impact of the recently concluded free trade agreement and the double contribution convention.

In addition to economic and trade discussions, officials exchanged perspectives on significant regional and global issues, including developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indo-Pacific region, and West Asia. The two nations reaffirmed their status as comprehensive strategic partners with a shared interest in promoting mutual growth and security.

