U.S. Navy Tanker Renaming Sparks DEI Debate

The U.S. Navy plans to rename an oil tanker named after gay rights activist Harvey Milk. This move, part of a broader removal of diversity initiatives by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has stirred debate about the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Navy intends to rename a tanker previously named in honor of Harvey Milk, a notable gay rights activist. This decision aligns with a series of actions by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth aimed at eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across the military.

The USNS Harvey Milk, a John Lewis class ship, was christened in 2021. A U.S. official mentioned that the directive for renaming originates from Hegseth's office, though the timing of the change remains uncertain. Notably, June signifies Pride Month, a period honoring LGBTQ rights.

Renaming ships that recognize civil rights leaders may continue, as per additional official sources. Hegseth's approach has included abolishing DEI programs designed to support underrepresented groups, sparking contention between civil rights advocates and conservative critics who view such initiatives as discriminatory.

