U.S. Navy Tanker Renaming Sparks DEI Debate

The U.S. Navy intends to rename a tanker previously named in honor of Harvey Milk, a notable gay rights activist. This decision aligns with a series of actions by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth aimed at eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across the military.

The USNS Harvey Milk, a John Lewis class ship, was christened in 2021. A U.S. official mentioned that the directive for renaming originates from Hegseth's office, though the timing of the change remains uncertain. Notably, June signifies Pride Month, a period honoring LGBTQ rights.

Renaming ships that recognize civil rights leaders may continue, as per additional official sources. Hegseth's approach has included abolishing DEI programs designed to support underrepresented groups, sparking contention between civil rights advocates and conservative critics who view such initiatives as discriminatory.