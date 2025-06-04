Tragedy in Sumy: Russia's Relentless Offensive Continues
A Russian artillery attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy led to the deaths of four people and injured 28 others, including children. President Zelenskiy condemned the act, attributing it to Russia's unyielding demands in peace negotiations. The attack underscores ongoing tensions amid the war.
A deadly Russian artillery attack in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy resulted in four civilian deaths and injured 28 others, including three children. President Zelenskiy has provided an update on the casualties in his nighttime address. Rescue operations are underway as authorities assess the widespread damage.
The devastating strike, reportedly from a multiple rocket launcher, left remnants in an apartment building, raising alarm among residents. As peace talks continue, Russia's demands remain unwavering, asking Ukraine to cede territory and limit its military strength—terms President Zelenskiy deems unacceptable.
In a converging report, Donetsk's administration disclosed additional fatalities in separate artillery incidents overnight. Moscow maintains its stance, denying allegations of targeting civilians in its ongoing 'special military operation.' Global leaders, meanwhile, are urged to take decisive action for a ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Sumy
- artillery
- attack
- Zelenskiy
- casualties
- peace talks
- Putin
- ceasefire
