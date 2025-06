High-ranking Ukrainian diplomats, spearheaded by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, engaged in crucial talks in Washington on Tuesday, seeking bolstered U.S. backing in their conflict with Russia. With accusations directed at Moscow for intentionally stalling peace talks, Ukraine continues to demonstrate its resolve through strategic military actions.

In the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, a destructive Russian artillery assault resulted in four civilian fatalities, further reiterating the volatility on the ground. Ukraine's resolve was reinforced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha's sharp critique of Russia's non-responsiveness in peace negotiations.

Ahead of further discussions, Ukrainian delegates, including Andriy Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, explored avenues for preferential U.S. investment in Ukrainian mineral projects, vital for post-war recovery efforts. Despite minimal progress in recent peace dialogues, Ukraine remains firm in rejecting Russia's demands for territorial cessions.

