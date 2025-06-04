Chemistry Professor's Electrifying Defense: Murder Conviction Challenge
A former chemistry professor, Mamta Pathak, challenged her life sentence for the electrocution murder of her husband in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Utilizing her chemistry expertise, she disputes the autopsy's findings. The court has reserved judgment on her plea while extending her temporary suspension of sentence until the verdict.
In a gripping courtroom spectacle, Mamta Pathak, a former chemistry professor, has taken her defense into her own hands as she challenges her life imprisonment sentence. Pathak was convicted of murdering her husband through electrocution, a claim she disputes based on her understanding of chemistry.
The murder case gained widespread attention after a video emerged showing Pathak's courtroom arguments. She contends that the autopsy, which identified electric burn marks, lacked the precision to distinguish these from thermal burns without chemical analysis. Her knowledge as a chemistry professor fortified her argument.
With the high court reserving its judgment, the case remains unresolved but has sparked significant debate. The court extended her temporary suspension of sentence until a decision is made, allowing time for further legal scrutiny.
