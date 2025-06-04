Left Menu

Britain's Drone Surge in Ukraine

British defense secretary John Healey announced a significant increase in drone deliveries to Ukraine, pledging 100,000 units. His remarks, made prior to a NATO defense ministers' meeting, underscore the sustained conflict's intensity, with Russia expected to maintain its current offensive pace through year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:03 IST
Britain's Drone Surge in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a major development, British defense secretary John Healey has revealed plans to exponentially increase drone support to Ukraine, committing to deliver 100,000 drones.

The announcement comes as NATO defense ministers prepare to convene, highlighting the escalating technological warfare in the region.

Healey also warned that Russia is expected to maintain its current level of aggression through the end of the year, emphasizing the prolonged nature of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025