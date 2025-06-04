Britain's Drone Surge in Ukraine
British defense secretary John Healey announced a significant increase in drone deliveries to Ukraine, pledging 100,000 units. His remarks, made prior to a NATO defense ministers' meeting, underscore the sustained conflict's intensity, with Russia expected to maintain its current offensive pace through year's end.
In a major development, British defense secretary John Healey has revealed plans to exponentially increase drone support to Ukraine, committing to deliver 100,000 drones.
The announcement comes as NATO defense ministers prepare to convene, highlighting the escalating technological warfare in the region.
Healey also warned that Russia is expected to maintain its current level of aggression through the end of the year, emphasizing the prolonged nature of the conflict.
