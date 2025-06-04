Tensions Explode: Bridges Destroyed in Russian Regions
Russia's lead investigator accuses Ukraine's security services of destroying bridges in Bryansk and Kursk, resulting in seven deaths and 115 injuries. The controlling devices for the explosions were reportedly made in Ukraine, while the explosives were of foreign origin. Ukraine has yet to respond to these allegations.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Russia has accused Ukrainian security services of orchestrating a series of bridge explosions in the Bryansk and Kursk regions over the weekend. The incidents, described as acts of terror by Russian authorities, have claimed seven lives and left 115 people injured.
According to Alexander Bastrykin, head of Russia's investigative committee, the devices used to trigger the explosions were manufactured in Ukraine, though the explosives themselves were foreign-made. This revelation has intensified scrutiny on Ukraine amidst the escalating regional conflict.
While these serious allegations have been levied, Ukrainian officials have remained silent, not yet issuing a formal response to the accusations. The developments mark another chapter in the fraught relations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
