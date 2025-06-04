Tensions Explode: Bridges Destroyed in Russian Regions

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Russia has accused Ukrainian security services of orchestrating a series of bridge explosions in the Bryansk and Kursk regions over the weekend. The incidents, described as acts of terror by Russian authorities, have claimed seven lives and left 115 people injured.

According to Alexander Bastrykin, head of Russia's investigative committee, the devices used to trigger the explosions were manufactured in Ukraine, though the explosives themselves were foreign-made. This revelation has intensified scrutiny on Ukraine amidst the escalating regional conflict.

While these serious allegations have been levied, Ukrainian officials have remained silent, not yet issuing a formal response to the accusations. The developments mark another chapter in the fraught relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)