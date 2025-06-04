Left Menu

Justice Served: Conviction in 2022 Kidnapping and Assault Case

A Delhi court sentenced a man for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor in 2022. The court found the girl's testimony credible, leading to his conviction under multiple charges, including rape and intimidation. The accused had lured the victim with false marriage promises and threatened her family.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:47 IST
  • India

A Delhi court has delivered a significant ruling in a harrowing case from 2022, convicting a man for the kidnapping, rape, and intimidation of a minor girl based on her solid testimony.

Presiding Judge Susheel Bala Dagar found the 32-year-old guilty under various sections, including Section 4 of the POCSO Act and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The victim's testimony was deemed 'clear, consistent, and trustworthy,' corroborated by medical evidence.

Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya revealed the accused lured the girl under the false premise of marriage, took her to a hotel, and committed the crime, threatening her siblings' lives if she revealed her ordeal. The court emphasized reliability in the survivor's account, aiding in the conviction.

