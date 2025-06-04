Home Affairs Deputy Minister to Promote Child Protection and Empower Youth in KZN

This weekend, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, will embark on a mission to advance child protection and empower the youth in KwaZulu-Natal as part of the ongoing 365 Days of Child Protection Outreach. The Deputy Minister’s visit to the province will include significant activities that focus on supporting vulnerable children and ensuring that young learners have access to crucial identity documents, which are vital for their future opportunities and protection.

One of the highlights of Deputy Minister Nzuza’s visit is his engagement with the MusaweNkosi home for orphaned and vulnerable children in Empangeni. The Deputy Minister has adopted this home as part of his commitment to improving the lives of South Africa’s most vulnerable children. By adopting MusaweNkosi, Nzuza is helping ensure that these children receive not only protection but also the resources they need to thrive, especially as winter approaches.

Empowering Learners with Smart ID Cards

In addition to his work at the MusaweNkosi home, the Deputy Minister will also be visiting Umdlamfe Secondary School in eSikhawini, Richards Bay. There, he will support the Class of 2025 Mid-term Readiness Programme, an initiative aimed at preparing learners for their final school examinations. During this visit, Deputy Minister Nzuza will personally hand over Smart ID Cards to learners, ensuring that they are properly registered in South Africa’s National Population Register, which is essential for their examination eligibility.

This event is part of the Home Affairs’ broader effort to ensure that every South African child has access to the identity documentation necessary for key milestones in their lives, including education, health services, and social benefits. The Department of Home Affairs recently conducted visits to both Umdlamfe Secondary School and the MusaweNkosi home, providing assistance to children who needed to apply for IDs or undergo Late Registration of Birth, thereby allowing them to obtain birth certificates and be properly included in the National Population Register.

The Importance of Identity Documents for Learners

The Deputy Minister emphasized the critical role that identity documents play in the lives of young learners. “Children who will be receiving, for the first time in their lives, their own IDs and birth certificates, will be empowered to seek and enjoy protection from abuse and neglect,” said the Department of Home Affairs in a statement. “This will enable them to access government and other services, and it is one of the key deliverables of the 365 Days of Child Protection Campaign.”

Having a valid ID is essential for students to be admitted to life-changing school examinations, which can significantly impact their future academic and career prospects. For many children, particularly those from marginalized communities, this simple yet vital document can make all the difference in their educational journey.

Supporting Vulnerable Children in Winter

As part of his visit, Deputy Minister Nzuza will also be donating Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) units to the MusaweNkosi home. These units will be instrumental in improving the living conditions of the children, especially as the colder winter months approach. With electricity interruptions being a common issue in many areas, including parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the UPS units will provide a reliable power source, ensuring that the children have access to essential services and comfort during the harsh winter nights.

These efforts align with the broader objectives of the 365 Days of Child Protection campaign, which seeks to ensure that children are safe, protected, and have access to the services they need to grow into healthy, productive adults. By providing these tangible resources—identity documents, reliable electricity, and support for vulnerable children—the Department of Home Affairs aims to foster an environment where all children are given the chance to thrive, regardless of their circumstances.

A Stronger Focus on Vulnerable Children

The 365 Days of Child Protection campaign is part of the Department of Home Affairs’ long-term strategy to strengthen child protection and promote the rights of children across South Africa. Through initiatives like these, the Department is addressing the pressing needs of vulnerable children, ensuring they have access to the documents, resources, and protection necessary for a brighter future. The Deputy Minister’s engagement in KwaZulu-Natal is just one example of how government efforts are being mobilized to tackle these challenges head-on.

The initiative is also an important step toward building a more inclusive and supportive society for all children, particularly those who have been historically left behind. The importance of giving children a solid foundation in their early years cannot be overstated, as it shapes their ability to contribute to society and reach their full potential.

Moving Forward with a Holistic Approach

Deputy Minister Nzuza’s visit highlights the ongoing commitment of the Department of Home Affairs to not only provide identity documents but also deliver essential services and interventions that enhance the lives of vulnerable children. The 365 Days of Child Protection campaign continues to be a key pillar of the government’s efforts to safeguard children’s rights, with a particular focus on marginalized groups, ensuring that all children are afforded the protection and opportunities they deserve.

As Deputy Minister Nzuza continues his outreach across the province, he encourages other stakeholders—government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and local communities—to collaborate in creating an environment where every child has access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.