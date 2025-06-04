London Arson Trial Unveils Alleged Wagner Group Ties

The trial of six men accused of setting fire to an east London business connected to Ukraine's war effort began, with prosecutors presenting what they claim is 'overwhelming' evidence. The attack, linked to Russia's Wagner Group, occurred on March 20, 2024, targeting a business supplying StarLink satellite equipment to Ukraine.

The group allegedly orchestrated by Wagner Group recruiters has been charged with various counts, from arson to withholding information about terrorist acts. Among the suspects are Jakeem Rose, Ugnius Asmena, Nii Mensah, and Paul English. The attackers aimed to cause financial damage under the influence of foreign agents, according to the prosecution.

The trial highlighted the use of social media platforms, such as Telegram, by individuals like Dylan Earl, who already pleaded guilty to planning the attack. Earl's connections with the Wagner Group, facilitated through social media, exemplify the growing intersection of technology and international espionage.