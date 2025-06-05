Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Unwavering Support for Russia: A New Axis Forming?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu. During the meeting, as reported by state media KCNA, Kim expressed unconditional support for Russia's stance on Ukraine and other global issues, signaling a potential strengthening of ties between North Korea and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:52 IST
Kim Jong Un's Unwavering Support for Russia: A New Axis Forming?
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant political development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks with Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Secretary of the Security Council. The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was covered extensively by North Korean state media KCNA.

During the dialogue, Kim Jong Un promised unwavering support for Russia concerning its position on Ukraine and a range of other international matters. This commitment highlights a potential shift in North Korea's foreign relations, emphasizing closer ties with Russia.

The meeting underscores a possible emerging alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow at a time of escalating tensions on the global stage. Observers are closely watching the implications of this developing relationship.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025