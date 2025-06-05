Kim Jong Un's Unwavering Support for Russia: A New Axis Forming?

In a significant political development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks with Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Secretary of the Security Council. The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was covered extensively by North Korean state media KCNA.

During the dialogue, Kim Jong Un promised unwavering support for Russia concerning its position on Ukraine and a range of other international matters. This commitment highlights a potential shift in North Korea's foreign relations, emphasizing closer ties with Russia.

The meeting underscores a possible emerging alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow at a time of escalating tensions on the global stage. Observers are closely watching the implications of this developing relationship.