Ukraine Boosts 2025 Defense Budget Amid Ongoing Conflict
Ukraine's finance ministry plans to revise its 2025 budget to increase defense spending due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. The current budget allocates a significant portion to defense, with additional revenue measures in focus. International financial support remains crucial for Ukraine's non-military expenditures.
Ukraine's finance ministry is set to revise the 2025 budget in response to escalating demands from the ongoing conflict with Russia. Lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced that more funds are needed for defense, including weapons, ammunition, and soldiers' wages.
Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko reported to parliament that increasing financial allocations to Ukraine's armed forces is imperative. However, parliamentary sessions have remained closed to ensure security, with no media access. Current budget allocations already account for about 26% of the nation's GDP.
Ukraine's defense spending reached 765 billion hryvnias in the year's first four months. The government seeks additional domestic revenue by targeting the shadow economy, while international aid remains critical to sustain social and humanitarian programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
