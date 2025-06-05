Tech-Savvy Stalker Nabbed in Mumbai

A Jharkhand man residing in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman by making her personal photographs viral on social media. The police have accused him of threatening her with an acid attack after she cut off all communication, an official disclosed on Thursday.

Imamul Haq Hasanul Hoda, involved in a 2022 case, was apprehended by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police's Crime Branch Unit I of Thane district. According to the police release, Hoda befriended the victim via Facebook and Instagram, using false information to gain her trust and procure personal photographs, which he later used to harass her.

The case, initially filed in Ranchi, involved charges of stalking, criminal intimidation, and actions under the IT Act. Despite a non-bailable warrant issued against him, Hoda evaded arrest by using multiple fake accounts. However, using technical surveillance, police located and detained him near Mahim railway station in Mumbai, handing him over to Ranchi police for further actions.

