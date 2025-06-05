Left Menu

Tech-Savvy Stalker Nabbed in Mumbai

The Mumbai police apprehended Imamul Haq Hasanul Hoda for allegedly blackmailing and threatening a woman from Jharkhand. He circulated her personal photos on social media platforms and threatened her with an acid attack. The case was initially registered in Ranchi, and Hoda was evading arrest using multiple fake accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Jharkhand man residing in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman by making her personal photographs viral on social media. The police have accused him of threatening her with an acid attack after she cut off all communication, an official disclosed on Thursday.

Imamul Haq Hasanul Hoda, involved in a 2022 case, was apprehended by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police's Crime Branch Unit I of Thane district. According to the police release, Hoda befriended the victim via Facebook and Instagram, using false information to gain her trust and procure personal photographs, which he later used to harass her.

The case, initially filed in Ranchi, involved charges of stalking, criminal intimidation, and actions under the IT Act. Despite a non-bailable warrant issued against him, Hoda evaded arrest by using multiple fake accounts. However, using technical surveillance, police located and detained him near Mahim railway station in Mumbai, handing him over to Ranchi police for further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

