Elderly Woman Duped by Cyber Criminals in Elaborate Scam

A Mumbai woman's life was upended when cyber criminals posed as high-ranking government officials to scam her out of Rs 2.89 crore, police reported on Thursday.

In an elaborate three-day scheme, impostors pretending to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), police, and even the judiciary convinced the 73-year-old Vile Parle resident of irregular financial activity linked to her account, warned of a looming 'digital arrest,' and extorted the money.

Despite her ordeal, quick action by the city's cyber crime unit yielded a partial recovery of Rs 1.29 crore, offering some relief to the distressed victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)