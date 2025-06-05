Left Menu

Elderly Woman Duped by Cyber Criminals in Elaborate Scam

A 73-year-old woman from Mumbai was deceived by cyber criminals impersonating government officials, including members of TRAI and law enforcement. They convinced her to transfer Rs 2.89 crore, but swift police intervention helped recover Rs 1.29 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:02 IST
A Mumbai woman's life was upended when cyber criminals posed as high-ranking government officials to scam her out of Rs 2.89 crore, police reported on Thursday.

In an elaborate three-day scheme, impostors pretending to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), police, and even the judiciary convinced the 73-year-old Vile Parle resident of irregular financial activity linked to her account, warned of a looming 'digital arrest,' and extorted the money.

Despite her ordeal, quick action by the city's cyber crime unit yielded a partial recovery of Rs 1.29 crore, offering some relief to the distressed victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

