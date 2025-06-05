Left Menu

Qatar Mediates Peace: Draft Proposal for Congo-M23 Conflict

Qatar has put forward a draft peace proposal for the ongoing conflict between Congo and M23 rebels backed by Rwanda. This follows months of mediation. The proposal comes after an escalation of fighting in eastern Congo. Discussions, although slow, reached a crucial stage in Doha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:54 IST
Qatar Mediates Peace: Draft Proposal for Congo-M23 Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Qatar has presented a draft peace proposal to resolve the conflict involving Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. This development follows months of negotiations in Doha, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

The conflict in eastern Congo intensified this year as M23 advanced, capturing major cities. The international community, including leaders from Africa, Doha, and Washington, is pushing for a peace agreement to end a struggle rooted in the Rwandan genocide of the 1990s.

In March, Qatar successfully organized a meeting between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, where a ceasefire was agreed. Nevertheless, progress in Doha has been gradual, with no substantial breakthroughs reported, despite ongoing discussions addressing key issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025