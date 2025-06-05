Qatar Mediates Peace: Draft Proposal for Congo-M23 Conflict
Qatar has put forward a draft peace proposal for the ongoing conflict between Congo and M23 rebels backed by Rwanda. This follows months of mediation. The proposal comes after an escalation of fighting in eastern Congo. Discussions, although slow, reached a crucial stage in Doha.
In a significant diplomatic move, Qatar has presented a draft peace proposal to resolve the conflict involving Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. This development follows months of negotiations in Doha, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
The conflict in eastern Congo intensified this year as M23 advanced, capturing major cities. The international community, including leaders from Africa, Doha, and Washington, is pushing for a peace agreement to end a struggle rooted in the Rwandan genocide of the 1990s.
In March, Qatar successfully organized a meeting between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, where a ceasefire was agreed. Nevertheless, progress in Doha has been gradual, with no substantial breakthroughs reported, despite ongoing discussions addressing key issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
