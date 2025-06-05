Karnataka CM Suspends Police Chief Amid BJP Criticism Over Stadium Stampede
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah suspends Bengaluru's Police Commissioner following a fatal stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. He orders the arrest of RCB representatives, event managers, and KSCA officials. The incident sparks political clashes with the BJP demanding resignations. A judicial probe and new SOP for events are announced.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and several senior officers following a tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in 11 deaths. Arrests were ordered for the RCB team representatives, event management firm DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association.
The government faced criticism from the BJP, which called for the resignations of Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. In response, Siddaramaiah accused the opposition of exploiting the tragedy for political gain. A one-man judicial probe, led by retired Judge Michael D'Cunha, will investigate the incident, with a report expected in 30 days.
Meanwhile, the government announced plans to develop a new Standard Operating Procedure for large-scale events to prevent future incidents. The Karnataka High Court also took an interest, directing the state to report by June 10. Amid political tensions, families mourned the victims, expressing anger over inadequate planning and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
