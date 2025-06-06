Left Menu

Diddy Faces Damning Testimonies Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is embroiled in a sex trafficking trial where a former girlfriend testified about coercion and threats. Allegations include orchestrated sexual encounters with men at his request. Combs faces five charges including racketeering and could receive a life sentence if found guilty.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial is intensifying with new testimonies. A former girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym Jane, recounted coercive sexual encounters organized by Combs.

Jane claimed threats from Combs to stop paying her rent if she refused these encounters. The trial, now in its fourth week, faces damning accusations of racketeering conspiracy.

Earlier, Cassie Ventura described similar experiences, allegedly blackmailed by Combs. Combs' legal team disputes witness reliability as testimonies continue to unfold in Manhattan federal court.

