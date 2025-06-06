Major Arms Smuggling Bust: Punjab Police Crackdown

The Punjab Police made a significant breakthrough on Friday by apprehending two individuals allegedly involved in cross-border arms smuggling.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced on X that Sukhchain Singh and Jugraj Singh were arrested by Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, for their active participation in smuggling, leading to the recovery of eight weapons.

Based on precise intelligence, the suspects were intercepted while transporting illegal arms from a Pakistan-based smuggler named Noor. The confiscated arms included three Glock 9mm pistols, four Px5 pistols, and a .30 bore pistol. An FIR was filed at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, and investigations are ongoing to uncover more handlers and the broader smuggling network.

