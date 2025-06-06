Tragedy Strikes at Chinnaswamy: Government Reacts Amidst Political Backlash

In the wake of a tragic stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended the suspension of key police officials. The decision targets officials deemed to have failed their duties, amidst criticism from political adversaries BJP and JD(S), who allege political scapegoating.

Siddaramaiah dismissed calls for his and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's resignations, asserting the suspensions were necessary due to the substantial dereliction of duty. He criticized rivals for exploiting the tragedy, emphasizing that his focus remained on accountability and not politics.

The stampede occurred during the RCB victory parade, which proceeded without formal police approval. The Chief Minister emphasized that mismanagement and lack of preparedness by police compounded the chaos, leading to loss of life and an embarrassing situation for the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)