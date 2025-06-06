Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Chinnaswamy: Government Reacts Amidst Political Backlash

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the suspension of Bengaluru police officials following a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths. Accusing political rivals of politicizing the incident, he stated those not fulfilling their responsibilities were suspended. The event's mismanagement by police and RCB's unapproved celebrations led to chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of a tragic stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended the suspension of key police officials. The decision targets officials deemed to have failed their duties, amidst criticism from political adversaries BJP and JD(S), who allege political scapegoating.

Siddaramaiah dismissed calls for his and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's resignations, asserting the suspensions were necessary due to the substantial dereliction of duty. He criticized rivals for exploiting the tragedy, emphasizing that his focus remained on accountability and not politics.

The stampede occurred during the RCB victory parade, which proceeded without formal police approval. The Chief Minister emphasized that mismanagement and lack of preparedness by police compounded the chaos, leading to loss of life and an embarrassing situation for the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

