Mysterious Disappearance during Honeymoon Demands CBI Intervention

The family of a missing woman from Indore, Sonam Raghuvanshi, has called for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), expressing frustration with the current police investigation in Meghalaya.

Sonam, 25, and her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, disappeared on May 23 after leaving a homestay in Nongriat village. Raja's body was tragically discovered in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area on June 2; however, the police have made no progress in locating Sonam.

Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, Sonam's father, claims she was abducted and criticizes Meghalaya police for their lackluster efforts, demanding that the army be brought in. The couple had commenced their journey in Meghalaya shortly after their wedding on May 11, yet hope remains dim, exacerbated by personal attempts like astrology-based measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)