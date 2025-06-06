Left Menu

Mysterious Disappearance during Honeymoon Demands CBI Intervention

The family of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who vanished while on a honeymoon in Meghalaya, has urged the Union government to involve the CBI, expressing dissatisfaction with the local police's efforts. Her husband, Raja, was found dead, fueling concerns over Sonam's fate. The case remains unsolved, with mounting desperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:16 IST
Mysterious Disappearance during Honeymoon Demands CBI Intervention
  • Country:
  • India

The family of a missing woman from Indore, Sonam Raghuvanshi, has called for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), expressing frustration with the current police investigation in Meghalaya.

Sonam, 25, and her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, disappeared on May 23 after leaving a homestay in Nongriat village. Raja's body was tragically discovered in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area on June 2; however, the police have made no progress in locating Sonam.

Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, Sonam's father, claims she was abducted and criticizes Meghalaya police for their lackluster efforts, demanding that the army be brought in. The couple had commenced their journey in Meghalaya shortly after their wedding on May 11, yet hope remains dim, exacerbated by personal attempts like astrology-based measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025