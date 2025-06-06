Karnataka Government Reacts to Bengaluru Stampede with Key Dismissals and Transfers
Following the tragic June 4 stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives, the Karnataka government has taken decisive actions, dismissing MLC K Govindaraj from his role as political secretary and transferring ADGP Hemant Nimbalkar. The moves come amid allegations of intelligence failure and administrative inaction.
- Country:
- India
In a swift response to the fatal Bengaluru stampede, the Karnataka government has relieved K Govindaraj of his duties as political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and transferred ADGP Hemant Nimbalkar. Official sources confirm these actions are linked to the incident.
The tragic event occurred during IPL victory celebrations in front of Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in 11 fatalities and 56 injuries. In the aftermath, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda, along with four senior police officials, faced suspension.
Amid mounting allegations of intelligence failures, the administration has also appointed senior IPS officer Ravi S to replace Nimbalkar as the new ADGP for Intelligence. This reshuffling indicates the government's effort to address the situation effectively.
