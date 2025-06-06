Karnataka Government Reacts to Bengaluru Stampede with Key Dismissals and Transfers

In a swift response to the fatal Bengaluru stampede, the Karnataka government has relieved K Govindaraj of his duties as political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and transferred ADGP Hemant Nimbalkar. Official sources confirm these actions are linked to the incident.

The tragic event occurred during IPL victory celebrations in front of Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in 11 fatalities and 56 injuries. In the aftermath, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda, along with four senior police officials, faced suspension.

Amid mounting allegations of intelligence failures, the administration has also appointed senior IPS officer Ravi S to replace Nimbalkar as the new ADGP for Intelligence. This reshuffling indicates the government's effort to address the situation effectively.