Delhi Assembly's Bold Leap Towards a Digitized Future
In its first 100 days, the 8th Delhi Assembly, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, announced significant initiatives including digitization, solar energy adoption, and standing committee formation. By embracing technology and sustainability, the assembly aims to honor its heritage while pioneering a modern legislative environment. Key achievements like the National e-Vidhan Application and modernization of the assembly library highlight its commitment to innovation.
The completion of the 100-day milestone by the 8th Delhi Assembly marked an era of transformation, celebrated by Speaker Vijender Gupta. Key initiatives, including the installation of solar panels and a shift towards digitisation, were prominently highlighted during a press briefing at the Delhi Assembly.
Gupta emphasized a significant transition towards a paperless, tech-enabled assembly, set to be fully operational during the Monsoon Session. Highlighting the assembly building's centennial celebration, he described it as a 'living heritage' and a tourist attraction.
In producing the 100-day report card, Gupta showcased the assembly's strides in transparency and citizen-focused governance by implementing the National e-Vidhan Application. Other notable advances included the modernization of the assembly library and the introduction of the 'Best MLA Award', underscoring a commitment to connect tradition with progressive governance.
