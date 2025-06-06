Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Bold Leap Towards a Digitized Future

In its first 100 days, the 8th Delhi Assembly, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, announced significant initiatives including digitization, solar energy adoption, and standing committee formation. By embracing technology and sustainability, the assembly aims to honor its heritage while pioneering a modern legislative environment. Key achievements like the National e-Vidhan Application and modernization of the assembly library highlight its commitment to innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:27 IST
Delhi Assembly's Bold Leap Towards a Digitized Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The completion of the 100-day milestone by the 8th Delhi Assembly marked an era of transformation, celebrated by Speaker Vijender Gupta. Key initiatives, including the installation of solar panels and a shift towards digitisation, were prominently highlighted during a press briefing at the Delhi Assembly.

Gupta emphasized a significant transition towards a paperless, tech-enabled assembly, set to be fully operational during the Monsoon Session. Highlighting the assembly building's centennial celebration, he described it as a 'living heritage' and a tourist attraction.

In producing the 100-day report card, Gupta showcased the assembly's strides in transparency and citizen-focused governance by implementing the National e-Vidhan Application. Other notable advances included the modernization of the assembly library and the introduction of the 'Best MLA Award', underscoring a commitment to connect tradition with progressive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

South Africa’s economic growth hinges on energy efficiency, not just consumption

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025