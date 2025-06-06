Delhi Assembly's Bold Leap Towards a Digitized Future

The completion of the 100-day milestone by the 8th Delhi Assembly marked an era of transformation, celebrated by Speaker Vijender Gupta. Key initiatives, including the installation of solar panels and a shift towards digitisation, were prominently highlighted during a press briefing at the Delhi Assembly.

Gupta emphasized a significant transition towards a paperless, tech-enabled assembly, set to be fully operational during the Monsoon Session. Highlighting the assembly building's centennial celebration, he described it as a 'living heritage' and a tourist attraction.

In producing the 100-day report card, Gupta showcased the assembly's strides in transparency and citizen-focused governance by implementing the National e-Vidhan Application. Other notable advances included the modernization of the assembly library and the introduction of the 'Best MLA Award', underscoring a commitment to connect tradition with progressive governance.

