In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a severe missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Friday, causing the deaths of at least six people. The strikes, which echoed across Ukraine, were a direct response to Ukrainian drone raids that targeted strategic bombers deep within Russian territory.

The latest assault has claimed the lives of emergency responders in Kyiv and other cities, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to decry the violence in a heartfelt address. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha took to social media to condemn the deliberate targeting of civilians and damage to vital infrastructure.

As Kyiv's metro system faced disruptions and urban areas suffered destruction, Zelenskiy called for sustained international pressure on Moscow. With allegations of terrorist acts exchanged, the conflict appears to reach a deadly impasse, marked by unprecedented drone use and fervent calls for global intervention.