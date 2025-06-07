Left Menu

Delivery Boy Arrested for Illegal Arms Supply

A 23-year-old delivery boy in Haryana named Sudhanshu was arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for supplying illegal arms. The police recovered 10 country-made pistols and a motorcycle. Sudhanshu is linked to a network spanning Delhi, Haryana, UP, and Punjab and has a notable criminal history.

A 23-year-old delivery boy from Haryana, identified as Sudhanshu, was apprehended by police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for trafficking illegal arms.

According to law enforcement, the arrest occurred when Sudhanshu's vehicle was intercepted en route to deliver these weapons. The police found 10 country-made pistols, a motorcycle, and live cartridges in his possession within the Ramraj police station jurisdiction.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar disclosed that Sudhanshu operated alongside six others, still at large, as part of a larger arms distribution network active in Delhi, Haryana, UP, and Punjab. He also has a criminal record with five existing cases against him.

