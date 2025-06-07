Left Menu

Mystery of Unclaimed Explosive Cache in West Bengal

Nine country-made bombs were found in an unclaimed bag in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district. The discovery was made by local residents who notified the police. The Bomb Disposal Squad defused the explosives safely. An investigation is underway to uncover the origin and intent behind the bombs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nine country-made bombs have been discovered in an unclaimed bag in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police reported this Saturday.

The abandoned bag was initially spotted by local residents in a field, who then alerted the police at Jamalpur Police Station. A Bomb Disposal Squad was promptly dispatched to the site, where they successfully defused the explosives on the Damodar riverbed.

An investigation has been initiated to determine how the bombs ended up in that location and who may have left them there. Authorities are also looking into the possible motives for placing the explosives in a remote area, according to a police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

