Serial Bride Arrested: Panchayat Member Exposes Wedding Scam

A woman, accused of marrying multiple men and conning them, was arrested while attempting to wed another victim, a panchayat member. The groom discovered her deceit and notified the police. She allegedly contacted him under the guise of her mother. An investigation is underway to assess the extent of her fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:07 IST
Serial Bride Arrested: Panchayat Member Exposes Wedding Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a woman alleged to have married several men for financial gain has been apprehended on the eve of tying the knot with a new groom. The incident unfolded as the groom, a panchayat member from Aryanad, stumbled upon her previous marital engagements.

Police, who were alerted by the groom, revealed that he discovered evidence of her past marriages while she was preparing for their wedding ceremony. An FIR was filed immediately upon her arrest. The woman allegedly initiated contact with the groom by impersonating her mother, advancing a marriage proposal over the phone.

The case has prompted a broader investigation by the authorities to determine the number of victims involved in this matrimonial ruse. Initial findings suggest the woman has been married eight times before, leaving a trail of financial loss for her unsuspecting partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

